Citizen Connect: No safe play area in Ashok Nagar children’s park

CHENNAI: A Corporation children’s park at Ashok Nagar in bad shape where play equipment is found in damaged condition and also dangerous. Local residents have complained that due to intermittent rain spells every night, there has been water stagnation in the park and children are unable to play during leisure time.

“There are two Corporation parks in the area, only this one has equipment suitable for the kids. For the past few months, the equipment such as the swing and see-saw has been unusable. Due to recent rainfall, there has been water stagnation in the play area, “ said Harshitha (name changed), a resident of Ashok Nagar.

The other park in the area is also not maintained properly and the local body only carries out sponge park work. The entire park also becomes muddy during the monsoon season. Parks and playgrounds are key places for public leisure. It is a place where children spend more time relaxing and playing, otherwise, it is unsafe to play on the streets. The civic body authorities are lethargic when it comes to the safety and maintenance of the park.

“The damaged equipment poses a threat to kids. They might not notice the broken rods and seats in the park. We are scared that children will hurt themselves. The Ward 122 Councillor died a few months ago and there has been no replacement. We are unable to raise complaints to the ward members regarding issues in the area. Though multiple complaints have been raised to the zonal officials, there has been no response,” said R Karthiga, another resident.

When contacted a senior Corporation official of Teynampet Zone 9 stated that they had not received any complaints from the residents. The official assured that the play equipment would be repaired at the earliest.