Citizen connect: No respite from stagnation for Shenoy Nagar residents

CHENNAI: The rainwater stagnation on the newly constructed road is causing hardship to the residents of 3rd Street, Parameswaran Nagar in Shenoy Nagar.

The recent rainfalls have damaged the newly constructed road three months ago. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) undertook the re-laying work of the road and heightened the road surface. The re-laying work was undertaken following complaints regarding the poor condition of the road which got damaged due to the construction activities nearby.

“Though the heightened surface of the road gave relief initially, it led to unintended consequences. The rainwater stagnates on the road, thus creating significant problems for the locals and residents. It gives a nightmarish experience to the people by disrupting daily life. It poses health risks and hinders vehicular movement in the area,” said Rajan (name changed), a resident of Parameswaran Nagar Third Street.

The denizens have approached the ruling party DMK’s legislator MK Mohan to take action. The residents emphasised that persistent waterlogging needs urgent attention to prevent further deterioration of living conditions in the neighbourhood. The locals urged the authorities to implement an effective stormwater drainage system to mitigate the stagnation issue.

“As the city is receiving monsoon rain during the night time continuously, the situation is even more worsened. Irrespective of the numerous complaints raised with the local body, there has been no proper response. We urge the Chennai Corporation to take prompt action ahead of the northeast monsoon in October ensuring safe and accessible roads for everyone,” said another resident.

When DT Next contacted a senior official with the GCC, the official explained that the tender process for re-laying roads has been completed and the works for the same is expected to start soon.