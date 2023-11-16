Citizen Connect: No respite for Indira Nagar residents from stagnation of sewage water

CHENNAI: Despite years of complaints from the residents, the plight of sewage water stagnation and overflow of Storm Water Drains (SWD) continue to haunt the residents of Indira Nagar Second Avenue.

The residents claim that they have been reporting and fighting the issue for at least ten years now. However, with little attention from the Chennai Corporation officials, the issue still has not been rectified.

But, with the ongoing northeast monsoon in the city, the residents strongly urge for the intervention of government officials.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Indira Nagar said, “On November 3, after a heavy spell, the second avenue witnessed water stagnation. Unfortunately, it is not just the rain water, but sewage mixed with rain water.”

“Though, the water gradually receded in due time, the kerb stone of the footpath too collapsed,” the resident added.

Another resident pointed out that the issue of overflowing is caused due to blockages in SWD.

“We have been persisting on the issue with the Chennai corporation officials. But all to vain. The water overflowing was much adverse the previous year and in 2020, so much so that the sewage water entered inside our gates, “the resident rued.

Besides this, the residents also shared the ordeal of mosquito breeding in the area due to stagnated rain water mixed with sewage. Also, the stagnation is ultimately polluting the sump water as well, claim residents.

“As many residents here are likely to use sump water for drinking purposes, contaminated water can pose a great health threat,” a Indira Nagar resident said.

Department officials and D Subashini, the Ward Councillor 173 did not respond when contacted.