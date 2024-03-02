Citizen Connect: Nightmare on New Avadi Road

CHENNAI: The bumpy ride for commuters of New Avadi Road and Kilpauk Water Tank continues to be the same or rather even more nightmarish as the roads have still not been laid by the government.

While it is inevitable for roads to be damaged during rainfall and flooding, the condition of New Avadi Road had been dreadful even before the December rains last year.

The speed breaker laid near the Kilpauk Water Tank towards Kilpauk Garden Road is waiting for disaster to happen, claim commuters. “The speed breaker is uneven, rather laid in a way that would trip two-wheelers. This is certainly a serious concern than department officials take it to be,” said a resident of SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam.

The rest of the New Avadi Road, the commuters say that the government began to relay the roads after the Michaung cyclone, but only half the road has been laid.

“Though they commenced to relay the road after the heavy rainfall due to cyclone, the portion of the road in the entire stretch has been left out, hoping it will miraculously lay itself,” said a furious resident of Anna Nagar.

Further, the residents and commuters point out that the New Avadi Road is also one of the prime routes for Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit his constituency, Kolathur. Though the roads were in a proper condition till October 2023, the condition had worsened over the months.

Hence, residents and commuters urge the department concerned to take swift action in relaying the New Avadi Road and speed breaker near Kilpauk Water Tank.

Department officials and ward councillor did not respond when contacted.