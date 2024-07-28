Citizen connect: Motorists fear driving on rickety Kolathur roads

CHENNAI: Interior roads in Kolathur are damaged or have been narrowed down due to several infrastructure projects implemented by Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. The after effects of the works have been felt in other nearby roads even there are no ongoing works.



Diversion of vehicles from roads undergoing works to other roads increases vehicular inflow, traffic on those roads badly affecting them.

The Water Canal Road is one such example with most parts of the road scrapped off leading to multiple potholes. “This road is a connecting road to residents of Korattur, Ambattur, Surapet and Puzhal. The condition of the road has worsened in the past few months and caused accidents due to the potholes,” says S Suriya, a regular commuter.

With apartments and various eateries and shops on both sides of the road, the place is a busy area. The place also suffers from water stagnation even in case of short spells and regular commuters have to drive through dusty and rickety road.

“The road is dangerous for motorists as it is completely scrapped and bikes often skid in such a condition. The potholes even damage the vehicles and in case of rains, one cannot spot the potholes as they get filled with water. This also makes the road accident-prone. Only drainage repair should not be considered as part of monsoon preparedness. Such concerns should also be addressed by the local body,” said Ashwin R, a resident of Kolathur.

The shopkeepers in the vicinity say that the bad condition of the road leads to multiple accidents on daily basis and impacts their business also.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials say that they are aware of the concerns of the residents and Greater Chennai Corporation will float a tender next month to re-lay roads and footpaths. The repair works will also be undertaken.