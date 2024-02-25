Citizen Connect: Manhole covered with metal sheet posing serious threat to commuters in Tambaram

CHENNAI: For about several months now, the daily commuters of the Tambaram-Mudichur Main Road had been struggling to navigate through the shoddy road filled with potholes.

Though the road was recently re-laid, the manhole covered with metal sheets was left out, causing accidents in the stretch.

As per the commuters in the stretch, the pothole covered with the metal sheet under a shallow manhole has been already causing minor accidents.

The stretch falls under ward 53, Zone 4 of Tambaram Corporation.

Speaking to DT Next, a daily commuter said, “I have been using the stretch for several months, and had been noticing the road has been in the same condition for a prolonged time. Though the most of the Tambaram-Mudicur road was relayed, the manhole covered with metal sheet is left unaddressed.”

The commuter further pointed out he escaped from failing into the manhole recently.

“As the road has heavy vehicular movement, it is highly challenging to bypass the manhole covered with metal sheet. In one of such incidents, I narrowly escaped slipping and falling into the pothole,” the commuter.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that an elderly commuter had sustained injuries by tripping from the sheet and subsequently sustained a fracture.

“The incidents happened recently, when I tripped from my two-wheeler due to a metal sheet laid on top of the manhole. I sustained a fracture due to this. It is a dereliction of duty from Tambaram officials that the road is left as a serious threat to the public,” the elderly man said.

The Tambaram Corporation officials and Ward Councillor did not respond when contacted.