Citizen Connect: Long queue and delays at AFC systems irk CMRL passengers

CHENNAI: With Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) steadily witnessing an increase in passenger flow, several passengers have urged for better automated fare collection (AFC) systems to reduce the time delay in scanning tickets for leaving the stations.

Several passengers have complained about the long queue, time delay, and difficulty in scanning the tickets at the AFC systems of most stations.

Also, the passengers request additional AFC systems at all stations for ease of passengers.

Speaking to DT Next, Sukanya, a regular commuter said, “There are mostly five AFC systems at most stations, but unfortunately this isn’t enough, especially during peak hours.”

“CMRL should come up with a plan to address this issue as it causes delays to passengers, who are rushing to offices, colleges, and other places during the peak hours in the morning and evening,” added Sukanya.

Also, another passenger added that the tickets do not scan due to various difficulties at most times, this creates long queues and causes delays.

“After disembarking the train, it took me five minutes to reach AFC systems and scan my tickets to get through. I had to wait in the long queue,” said Suresh, another commuter.

“Also, it is difficult for the CMRL staff at the station to guide every person who faces difficulty in scanning. Hence these systems have to be upgraded and monitored,” added suresh

Meanwhile, with CMRL having set up labs to test National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and QR-code ticketing systems, it is also requested to test AFC systems for better functioning.

CMRL officials did not respond when contacted.