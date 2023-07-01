Citizen Connect: KVD Green City residents demand storm water drain

CHENNAI: The residents of KVD Green City in old Perungalathur demand a storm water drainage in their locality. The residential locality is suffering without the basic civic requirement, they lament.

The KVD Green City is situated in old Perungalathur which comes under the 56th ward of Tambaram Corporation. The area has over 75 houses and more than 400 people are residing in the locality.

However, there is no storm water drain constructed in the area till date. Water gets stagnated on the streets even for a small rain, the rue. The residents said in some of the areas allege that some parts of the locality are inundated with rain water for months together.

“I used to go to the Green City usually for my regular morning jogging as the area would be pleasant. As it is raining at times and there is water logging in many places I avoid going there,” said Godwin of old Perungalathur. The foul odour emanating is not just a nuisance but also a health hazard, he said. The residents are also suffering from mosquito menace and are afraid that their children will be infected. “When playing outside our children are picking the balls that fall on the stagnated water. Who knows what befalls them. It is a matter of real concern,” said a resident.

The residents said that they have requested corporation officials to construct SWD but say that they did not get any proper response. However, an official from Tambaram corporation told DT Next that there is a plan to construct SWD in localities not covered till date in Tambaram. They assured that work is in progress and soon Green City will also have a drainage facility.

