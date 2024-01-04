Citizen Connect: Koyambedu Metro station lacks facilities for diff-abled

CHENNAI: Several Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) using the Chennai Metro Rail have complained that there are lack of toilet facilities and accessible pathways for them at Koyambedu Metro station.

Despite the Madras High Court order to make all stations barrier-free in June 2021, the woes of PwDs continue.

Speaking to DT Next, a PwD said, “To attend a dubbing course specially organised for PwDs, I have been using Koyambedu Metro station in December. During the trip, I noticed that there was a lack of toilet facility for PwDs at the station.”

“With a decent footfall at the station every day, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) should have promptly acted on it though they said the work would be completed in a month,” said the PwD, who is a wheelchair user.

Additionally, PwDs also complained about blocked pathways near the Metro parking area. The way is blocked with rope and barricades.

“The pathway near the parking lot is blocked by a rope. The staff claims that bikes are misusing the space. As I was furious about the placed red barricade on the pathway, I had to move it with my wheelchair. This is not how barrier-free services should function,” said Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user.

A staff of Koyambedu Metro station said, “The toilet for differently-abled persons is under renovation. Considering the restroom, earlier, did not meet the guidelines, a CMRL team has decided to renovate it to make it inclusive.”

“As the work began in December last week, it is expected to be over at the earliest,” the staff added.