Citizen Connect: Kodambakkam roads: GCC yet to act on plaints

CHENNAI: It's been more than a year since a portion of Sivan Koil Street in Kodambakkam got damaged due to the construction of a storm water drain. The portion of the road is prone to frequent damages despite consistent attempts by the Greater Chennai Corporation to fix it.

M Vishnupriya, a resident of Choolaimedu, said that Sivan Koil Street is one of the major stretches connecting Nelson Manickam Road and Arcot Road. "During the previous monsoon year, the Chennai Corporation constructed a storm water drain from the Puliyur First Lane to Sivan Koil Cross Street. While the drain resolved the water stagnation issue in the locality, the road remained in poor condition. This was due to the drain being constructed in the middle of the street," she said.

The traffic jams at the stretch aggravated the issue even more as vehicles from Arcot Road and Sivan Koil Cross Street would block the vehicles coming in the opposite direction, she added. "Whenever I take my 2-year-old baby for a ride on the stretch, I have to be extra cautious. On rainy days, it is almost impossible to ride without stumbling," she riled.

When DT Next visited the spot on Saturday, the entire stretch of Sivan Koil Street was in good condition except for the portion between Puliyur First Lane and Sivan Koil Cross Street. The civic body’s attempt to repair the road was evident from the loose gravels seen on the spot. Meanwhile, a civic body engineer also noted that the stretch gets repeatedly damaged and the civic body is yet to find a permanent solution.