Citizen Connect: Kasturba Nagar residents cry foul after shoddy work by CMWSSB

CHENNAI: It is another story of a pot-holed-ridden road and this time in Adyar. It is said that Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) dug up the road to carry out sewer pipeline maintenance work at Canal Bank Road in Kasturba Nagar recently but failed to re-lay the road, which resembles a stretch filled with craters.

The residents of Kasturba Nagar in Adyar have registered their complaints with the authorities concerned but haven’t seen any solution coming. Even the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has not bothered to at least do the patchwork that was needed at the time of the monsoon.

The public has urged the civic body to re-lay or carry out patchwork to avoid mishaps during heavy spells of rain.

“Earlier, the road was in good condition, whereas now it is in bad shape after the CMWSSB carried out their maintenance work by cutting the road. Due to garbage that has blocked the drainage system, there was sewage overflow and stagnation on the street frequently. The metro water body removed the clog from the pipeline and after completion, they failed to re-lay the road or do patchwork at least in the place where they carried the maintenance work,” said D Balaji, a resident and civic activist at Kasturba Nagar.

The pathetic road conditions have irked regular commuters, especially during rainy days. Even for mild spells, puddles of water form, which leads to traffic congestion. The motorists still use the stretch to commute as this route is considered the shortest to reach often-visited places.

“Though there is no major water logging on the road, it becomes slushy after mild showers. It poses a threat to the public especially senior citizens and school-going kids as there are a few schools in the locality. We are tired of raising complaints to both Metro Water and City Corporation officials and there is no response, “ said Harish (name changed), another resident.

When contacted, senior Corporation officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.