Citizen connect: Incomplete sewage lines trouble Balaji Nagar residents

CHENNAI: The debris in underground sewage at Balaji Nagar 13th Street in Anakaputhur in Pammal has become a major issue for the locals.

The problem is even more serious for the residents of the street as the debris turns the stretch slushy due to waste water.

A regular user of that road, K Arvind, said, “We accept that a project is under way to create an underground sewage network. However, it should not be delayed.”

A senior official from the Pammal Municipal Department said that the sewage work was going on in the entire Pammal area, and there might be some issues in addressing the problems of the locals.

“They need to adjust and understand that the work being carried out is for their benefit. Of course, we also understand the residents’ problems,” he said.

S Ganesh, a resident of the street, claimed that many heavy vehicles had stuck in the mud and added, “we have pulled out many several times after much effort, but we had enough of it. This street has to be cleaned immediately.”

However, S Geetha, another resident, said that the current problem was that we needed to look into the water sewage problem. “At present, there is no mechanism to clear it. This is a good project. People have to adjust for some time to get a permanent facility,” she said.