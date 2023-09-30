Citizen Connect: Illegal parking mars traffic on EVK Sampath Road

CHENNAI: One of the busiest roads in the city, theEVK Sampath Road is often seen loaded with vehicles due to illegal parking.

The two-way road, in one of the prominent locations, Vepery, has a narrow space for vehicular movement due to on-street parking of both two and four-wheelers. Both the government and vehicles are seen violating the road rules.

Importantly, two-wheelers are seen parked on the roadside of a police commissionerate building, despite having a ‘no-parking’ board erected there. But, when DT NEXT took note of the illegal two-wheeler parking, the board surprisingly vanished the next day.

Speaking about the ordeal of riding in the EVK stretch, a commuter said, “The entire stretch is severely prone to accidents. Firstly, due to rash driving of vehicles and secondly due to on-street parking.”

“It is surprising that despite having the commissionerate building located on the main road, these violations have been ignored by the officials to date,” added the commuter.

Meanwhile, another commuter pointed out that on-street parking of heavy vehicles on the street and footpath is causing great difficulty to the public.

“With many prominent offices in the area, vehicles of government officials are seen violating the road rules themselves often. This should be taken into account and addressed at the earliest,” stated another official.

“Due to ongoing constructions at the police commissionerate, the parking area has been reduced. So, petitioners sometimes park their two-wheelers outside the campus. We used to tow away the vehicles previously. Right now, we ensure that it does not affect traffic movement. The issue will be addressed,” said an official at the police commissionerate.