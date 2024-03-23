Citizen Connect: Garbage overflow irks pedestrians in Egmore

CHENNAI: Pedestrians walking through Pantheon Road (ward 61) in Egmore complain about the overflowing garbage bins in the area. The bins kept in front of the police museum are turning out to be a sore point of the stretch.

A nearby shop owner said that the Greater Chennai Corporation workers clear the garbage every day at night but the overflowing bins are a common sight, highlighting the need to ramp up removal. S Shanti, a local worker said, “Apart from the residents shop owners too dump the waste, leading to overflow of bins”. The residents claim that the garbage is sometimes dumped on the road and not the bins, making it tough for pedestrians to cross the stretch without stomping on garbage.When DT Next visited the spot it was found that the pavement near the bins overflowed with trash posing a hindrance to pedestrians.

The waste is strewn all over the pavement and the fringe of the road causing hindrance and health hazards. The overflow of waste also leads to stray cattle menace as the bovine population, apart from rodents, tends to feed on the excess food dumped in and outside the bins.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the issue would be addressed soon.