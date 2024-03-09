Citizen Connect: Garbage dumping irks Pallavaram residents

CHENNAI: Garbage dumping and debris accumulation have become a never-ending problem on the east and west sides of roads of the Pallavaram Railway Station. The condition of the roads has irked the Pallavaram residents and commuters in and around the area.

“The waste gets accumulated as the shopkeepers and vendors dump the waste in the land adjacent to the railway station and the corporation too collects the waste from other areas and dumps it here. Despite consistently raising complaints for three years, the Railways department has yet to take any action. Though the area was cleaned once the situation remained the same and there has been no solution in the long run. We also requested for the creation of a panel to take appropriate measures to rectify the issue and propose a fine for dumping waste,” said Syed Shamsudeen, a resident of the area. The region has also become a place for illegal activities during the evening hours, he added.

Garbage dumping is causing a lasting stench and the area has turned out to be an isolated place causing more trouble for commuters. Women commuters find the road connecting the residential area and the station dangerous as there are no lights for about half a kilometer. Cattle and dog menace have become a major issue due to waste dumping and commuters struggle to walk through the area to Pallavaram railway station.An official attached to the Southern Railways said in a statement that the issues prevailing in the Railway premises will be addressed and necessary action will be taken.