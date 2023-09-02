Citizen connect: Faulty EB poles, streetlights pose risk in Vengadamangalam

CHENNAI: Residents of Vengadamangalam in Medavakkam have raised concerns about the faulty streetlights and EB poles in the area. According to the residents, the stretch on Vengadamangalam Main Road, starting from a private school to an apartment building in the area, has been facing a dearth of streetlights.

A resident said, “The area is completely dark at night. Despite multiple complaints. Officials installed a few lights, but they are manually operated and are currently non-functional. Some of the EB posts in the area are in a severely damaged condition, posing significant safety risks for the residents in this locality.”

The area is surrounded by four different private schools. Due to lack of proper lighting, students face numerous difficulties in the evening. A parent of a student said, “The lack of streetlights is particularly alarming when we consider the safety of our children returning home at night after special classes. Every day, we worry about their returning home safely.”

The case of damaged EB poles is another pressing issue that residents have highlighted. Some of the EB poles have sustained severe damages and the EB lines are hanging at head level in most places. These exposed live wires pose a continuous threat to the public, potentially causing harm at any time, the residents fear. A local member from the same area said, “The lack of streetlights and the presence of damaged EB poles have gone unnoticed for an extended period. Complaints made to the village panchayat officers have yielded unsatisfactory responses, such as the lineman will address the issue as he returns to work. We have not received proper solutions to our legitimate concerns.”

However, concerned department officials did not respond when contacted.