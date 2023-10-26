Citizen connect: East Tambaram residents wary of stray cattle menace

CHENNAI: Several recent untoward incidents due to stray cattle and dogs are no more a surprise to people. However, it is still common for the public to spot these stray animals on roads and be wary of any possible attacks.

Such is the case with Tambaram-Velachery Road too, which has become a resting place for stray cattle especially during the night time, causing disturbance to the public.

This situation has prolonged for a long period in the locality, say residents. Most of these stray cattle remain unattended by owners, often found wandering on the roads.

Few accidents have also been reported causing injuries to the bikers. A resident of East Tambaram locality said, “The issue of the wandering cattle remains unnoticed for quite a long period of time. The government should act on this, keeping in mind the school students who are often unaccompanied.”

Another resident added, “These cows mostly feed from nearby stalls and garbage found on the roads. At times it’s really hard to handle them and prevent them from crossing the roads. And we are witnessing innocent people getting attacked every day. Also, it is difficult to navigate on the streets, especially with children.”

The residents further allege that night time makes the stray cattle menace even worse as most are found resting on roads and no proper working street lights creates even more trouble.

A Tambaram resident working in a private firm said, “After work, I return home late at night. During which. I often find cattle on roads, posing a possible threat to commuters. Adding to this, stray dogs make the ride home a real nightmare.”

When contacted Tambaram Corporation officials, they assured action and said that the work regarding the same is underway.