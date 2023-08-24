Citizen Connect: East Tambaram residents want public park renovated

CHENNAI: People of East Tambaram have raised concerns about the renovation of a roadside public park. This park is situated along Tambaram-Velachery High Road near Tambaram Corporation Higher Secondary School.

People assert that the park has been neglected for years, and recent heavy rainfall and road construction have exacerbated the damages, rendering it unusable. Statues and benches have been demolished, and the play areas are gradually transforming into dumping grounds for both garbage and construction waste.

The dumping of waste into the play areas is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention, the residents have urged.

The proximity of the park to a nursery school managed by Tambaram Corporation raises further concern, as improper waste disposal may adversely affect the students.

Pipes dumped on complex

Additionally, the park’s fence has been broken, allowing it to serve as a resting place for cows and goats.



“Taking into account the recent incident in Arumbakkam, where a cow attacked a little girl, actions must be taken to rebuild the fence and prevent animals from entering, thus safeguarding the students of the school,” said a resident.

A parent of the student added, “Renovating this public park would be beneficial in numerous ways, especially for the younger ones. The park’s layout is more suited for children than adults. Constructing a compound wall, rather than merely reframing the fence, would significantly enhance the safety of the children.”

Another resident pointed out, “The gas pipes laid near the public park for construction purposes should also be addressed. These pipes might become habitats for poisonous insects or snakes. Considering the safety of these students, it’s crucial to relocate these pipes to a secure area.”

Department officials did not respond when contacted.