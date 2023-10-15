Citizen Connect: Delay in stormwater drain works troubles commuters in Kathivakkam

CHENNAI: A huge pit, dug up by the state highways at the Kathivakkam High Road two months ago, continues to remain open endangering the lives of local motorists and pedestrians. The pit made for constructing stormwater drains has turned into a huge trench and a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodents.

According to residents, the works began in January and were left abandoned in between.

“The pit, opposite a private matriculation school, makes the students slither during monsoon. Vehicles had also slipped into the pit while negotiating parking,” says Karthik Saran, who runs a business in Kathivakkam. Despite complaints to the civic authorities, there is no respite, he added.

The trench has now been temporarily covered with tree branches by the residents. Denizens also use the pit as a place to throw waste, which makes the situation more dangerous.

“When we complained to higher officials, they assured us action but, no action has been taken till now. This seems to be an issue between the contractor and the EB department, which has an adjacent pillar box,” says Ganesh, a resident.

When DT next contacted the local ward councillor S Gomathy Santhosh Kumar, the councillor said the work would be completed in about ten days and the repair works are underway. The stormwater drain works are progressing and will be completed very soon, the elected representative added.