Citizen Connect: Delay in re-laying road dug up for Chennai Corporation works irks residents in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: The residents of Dr Ambedkar Salai in Madipakkam face hardships as the roads get damaged because of the stormwater drain works carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The residents have been complaining to the officials about the poor condition of the roads for a long time. However, the corporation has not yet started the stormwater drain works.

Explaining the condition, Vignesh B, a resident of the area, said, “It has been five days already since the road was dug for the construction of the stormwater drain. But there is no sign of any work to date. The residents, especially people with vehicles, struggle to commute on this road because it is a dead-end street. A temporary wooden bridge has been laid for the commuters to ply the two-wheelers. However, it is not strong enough to withstand the weight of the two-wheelers.”

The residents also expressed anger over the negligence on the part of officials regarding the swift completion of work. They added that the passive attitude of local body staff and the official apathy had led the taxpayers to suffer.

“The officials informed the residents that the stormwater drain works would resume soon. However, the works are delayed and the commuters are not able to take their vehicles left on the other side. We want the officials to carry out the work immediately so that the residents can use the road and take their vehicle,” said Harish A, another resident.

When contacted, an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that no stormwater drain works could be carried out due to the model code of conduct. He added that the work would be completed within ten days after the model code of conduct ends.