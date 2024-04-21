Citizen Connect: Debris on pavement hinders pedestrians in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: Poor condition of pavements is a common problem faced by pedestrians but it has been worsened by road improvement works encroaching footpaths on 100 Feet Road near Ashok Pillar in Ashok Nagar.

Even after the completion of the walkways, incomplete construction work on the roads in the location blocks free movement of pedestrians.

People say that they find it difficult for people to use the pavement, because of materials of road works blocking access. The situation is made worse as the 100 Feet Road is a busy stretch, making it dangerous for pedestrians who have to get down and walk on the road jostling with motorists. Pedestrians request civic body officials to free the footpath from obstructions.

“It is extremely difficult to walk on the platform. Early morning hours or late nights are worse because of poor lighting. Construction debris occupies much of the walkway. What will a pedestrian do in such a stretch when vehicles zoom past?,” says Badri Narayan, a resident of Ashok Nagar. Construction debris and concrete blocks left on the footpath make pavements dangerous for pedestrians, residents lament.

“We have been awaiting the completion of the construction of the footpath. Now we are waiting for the completion of road works to walk free (on pavements). Being close to the Ashok Nagar Metro Station, the footpath is being used by many commuters. The concrete blocks obstruct the passage and it can also lead to accidents as well,” said Sudarshan S, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

When contacted, the zonal officials stated that the laying of the pavement is still going on along the road and is likely to commence in another two weeks. “The construction material will be cleared and we will make sure there is no debris,” said the official.