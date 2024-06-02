Citizen Connect: Damaged road at Santosh Nagar 5th street a daily ordeal for Kolathur residents

CHENNAI: Multiple potholes and scraped-off stretches on the road in Santhosh Nagar 5th Street in Kolathur continue to irk residents and regular motorists in the area for more than a year now.

“It is super frustrating every single time I drive down that road because the stretch is never in a proper condition. The road on the Santhosh Nagar 5th street connects an alternative route to the Senthil Nagar signal as other stretches are under construction. Thus it becomes even more important that this road is maintained in good condition. However, no proper steps have been taken to fix this road for a long time,” said Suresh, a resident of the locality.

The residents claimed that the Corporation authorities had done only minor repairs that turned out to be futile and never took measures for a permanent solution to the issue. "I have lived here for years, and the condition of this road just keeps getting worse. It also connects the interior parts of Kolathur to the Water Canal Road and the main road further. Some potholes are so big that they lead to accidents on a regular basis. The road condition is not just inconvenient but downright dangerous,” said Saeed, another resident of the area.

The residents and regular motorists have raised complaints to the civic authorities regarding the poor condition of the road. Citing the temporary repairs on the road will not work in the long run, they demand a complete relaying of the road.

Meanwhile, the zonal authorities said that the relaying of the roads in the locality is being done in a phased manner and the complaints have been considered to repair the entire stretch of the road.