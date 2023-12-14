Citizen Connect: Damaged New Avadi Road turns nightmare for users after rains

CHENNAI: While it is inevitable for roads to be damaged during rainfall and flooding, the condition of New Avadi Road has been dreadful even before the rains, possibly for the past several months. Adding to it, the recent rains had further pushed the roads to non-motorable conditions.

The New Avadi Road is also one of the prime routes for Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit his constituency, Kolathur.

Though the roads have been in a proper condition till October, the roads have worsened over the months.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Anna Nagar said, “The New Avadi Road stretch has been in shambles for the past several months now. The rain further damaged the road to adverse conditions. The road must be swiftly re-laid.”

Meanwhile, another commuter pointed out that a young woman in a two-wheeler had a severe fall near the signal due to potholes and uneven road conditions in the stretch.

“It was a routine early in the stretch to sweep off the dust and pebbles off the road, but since several months that too had been stopped, making the roads slippery and prone to accidents,” said Thagu, a shopkeeper in the New Avadi Road.

Incidentally, to alert the commuters on the road of a pothole in the stretch, the traffic police had placed a barricade after the heavy rainfall induced by Cyclone Michaung.

“Knowing the roads are poor due to potholes and such, a barricade was placed. However, neither the department concerned nor the police initiated any action to relay the New Avadi Road,” stated a furious commuter.

Department officials and ward councillor did not respond when contacted.