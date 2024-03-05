Citizen Connect: Commuters urge authorities to re-lay road in Kalmandapam

CHENNAI: Daily commuters of north Chennai have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation and authorities concerned to re-lay the damaged bus route road at Mannarswamy Koil Street in Kalmandapam.

The damaged roads are not laid properly. It has become a perennial issue in the locality. Even if the Corporation re-lays the road it hardly sustains for a year.

“When the city witnessed intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon, there was water logging in the road and it had damaged the road. Also, the bus route road has been used by heavy vehicles so even the newly re-laid road does not sustain for a short period. This road conditions continue to be in a pathetic state and the civic body are not bothered to relay until there is mishap occurred,” said P Rajesh, a commuter at Kalmandapam.

Residents complain that sewage overflow is another never-ending issue in the locality which is also the reason for poor road conditions. Though multiple complaints have been raised to the department concerned there has been no field inspection carried out or steps taken to resolve the issue. There is a police station on the main road and still, authorities are not bothered.

L Pushpa, a resident of SM Street said, “The area is a school-prone zone and it is usually congested even during non-peak hours. We have seen many motorists meet with accidents near the police station but there have been no steps taken to relay the road.”

Motorists lamented that they don’t have alternative routes to reach their workplaces or schools.

A senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that the damaged roads in the city have been re-laid and ensured that steps will be taken to repair them at the earliest.