Citizen Connect: Commuters in MGR Nagar urge authorities to re-lay uneven road

CHENNAI: Commuters from MGR Nagar located in KK Nagar have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to re-lay the damaged road in their locality.

The road at a junction has been in poor condition for more than two months and the authorities concerned have never bothered to rectify the damage.

The junction is one of the busiest roads and causes traffic gridlock even during non-peak hours. Several complaints were raised to the zonal level officials to re-lay the road to avoid mishaps but no respite.

“Recently, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) carried out drain works on the main road and after completion they failed to get the road back to shape. Even the Corporation authorities do not seem to be bothered to do patch work or re-lay damaged road. It has been difficult to ride on the road since it is topped with lose stones,” said G Vignesh, a motorist and a resident of Ashok Nagar.

The shopkeepers and residents of KK Nagar mentioned that they have seen two-wheelers meeting with accidents due to damaged conditions of the road. “Though multiple complaints have been raised to the ward members and zonal level officers there are no steps taken unless some major accidents are reported in the area,” rued denizens.

“Due to the prevailing conditions, we are forced to take alternative routes to avoid danger. This is also a school zone area and the local body is being lethargic. There are no proper guidelines issued to the service departments such as the metro water board and Tangedco because frequent road cut work has been carried out by them,” said K Sujatha, another resident.

A senior official with Greater Chennai Corporation stated that the road re-laying works will be resumed after the election.