Citizen Connect: Commuters at risk due to broken lid of manholes

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are in danger, as manholes located on pavement near Egmore bus stop are half-broken. Broken sewer holes, those with protruding iron rods, partly-covered manholes are potential death traps for commuters. One of the manholes was temporarily closed, but not replaced with strong concrete structures.

“It is necessary to close the hole as people might not notice it and there is a chance of accidents,” says Jaganathan, a pedestrian.

When DT Next visited the spot, it is found that as it is near to the bus stop and when travelers come in a rush there is a high chance of falling in the pit and being injured.

Passengers may have a misstep near the hole in a rush to catch the buses. Aged and visually challenged people are in for higher risk due to the broken manhole cover.

“Already city roads are dug for storm water drains (SWDs) and sewer connections. The manholes were broken after the Highways Department workers took it out for storm water drain works.

They damaged it and left it over there without repairing the pits. After the works, it was necessary to replace the broken holes. The workers also didn’t know Tamil so we couldn’t communicate with them,” says a resident requesting anonymity.

When contacted, a highways department official, promised to replace the manhole lid within two days.