Citizen Connect: Chetpet rly station entrance used as waste dumping yard

CHENNAI: Garbage pile at the entrance to Chetpet railway station is causing daily hardship to commuters and raising concerns about public health and hygiene.

Despite the presence of bins nearby, a number of locals and commuters ignore them, resulting in unattractive and unhygienic piles that draw animals and insects that spread disease.

"The massive garbage pile near the entrance has barely been touched in years for cleaning. The place is unpleasant to navigate, and there is a constant fear of encountering harmful creatures like snakes at night, " said a regular commuter of the station.

Another furious commuter recalled the sad plight of the station for as long as he can remember, with little to no intervention from officials of any department.

"Walking through the entrance of the station in particular is uncomfortable, and the constant fear of contracting diseases due to the garbage is concerning. Stray dogs worsen the situation by scattering the waste, and residents seem to be using the area as a dumping ground. The situation is equally concerning at Nungambakkam station, "added the commuter.

Commenting on this, ward 108 councillor of zone 8 L Sunderrajan said they are taking steps to address it.

"We previously tried to clean the station entrances and place signs requesting the public to refrain from littering but the railway police intervened, informing us that permission from the railways is necessary for any sort of works, "said the councillor.

But, despite the councillor requesting permission from the Egmore railway office, they were denied to use machinery in the station premises. "We will attempt to clean the entrance again soon, "assured the councillor.