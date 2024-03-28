Citizen Connect: Chetpet residents reel from improper waste disposal, unsanitary conditions

CHENNAI: Residents of Chetpet are facing significant challenges due to improper waste disposal, leading to unsanitary conditions and health concerns.

Despite the efforts of sanitation workers, many residents ignore available bins, and litter the roads and pavements with trash, which become huge garbage dumps, particularly in areas like School Road, Chittibabu Street, and Dhanamal Street.

This improper disposal attracts disease-carrying pests and animals, further exacerbating the sanitation issues. Overflowing sidewalks and scattered debris significantly impede pedestrian movement, especially in crowded areas near railway stations, bus stops, ration shops, hotels, and temples, posing health risks and creating an unpleasant environment.

Residents acknowledge the sanitation workers’ efforts but blame some house owners for their improper waste disposal. A vendor on Chittibabu Street expressed his concerns, stating, “Sanitation workers clean regularly, but people litter constantly. The garbage pile in this street is an eyesore and health hazard, especially for kids playing nearby.”

A commuter near the ration shop shared her discomfort because of the stench emanating from the garbage. Residents also reported issues with animals scattering the waste.

Ward 108 Councillor Sundar Rajan acknowledged the challenges, and stated, “While some streets are cleaned well, others might be neglected due to excess workload because in Chetpet alone, nearly 25 tons of waste are collected daily.”

The councillor assured residents that he would take necessary steps to get all the streets in Chetpet thoroughly cleaned.