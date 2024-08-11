Citizen Connect Chennai: Garbage adds to piles of woes for Kolathur residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Azhaghu Nagar and Golden Nagar in Kolathur have been awaiting the road laying works to be carried out in the area. The lack of proper roads and dumping of garbage on the street ends have severely impacted the daily lives of residents and motorists.

The absence of well-maintained roads impacts the connectivity of these areas from the interior parts of Kolathur. Piles of garbage and stagnant water have made the area a mosquito breeding centre.

“The streets are filled with garbage and debris, making it difficult for the people to walk or drive through. The roads are damaged, and it should at least be made a tar road,” says J Kumar, a resident of Azhaghu Nagar.

Potholes and damaged roads make it challenging for residents to access their homes and rains worsen the situation and it gets difficult and risky to drive through puddles. Residents say that garbage mixed with rainwater leads to foul smell and creates unsanitary conditions.

“The two localities of Azhaghu Nagar and Golden Nagar have not seen much development in terms of the roads and basic cleanliness for more than five years. The streets are connected directly with the Water Canal Road, which is a main road that connects Surapet, Ambattur and Puzhal,” said Jai, another resident of the locality.

The residents also point out that an unclean environment and stagnant water would lead to a higher risk of dengue and other health problems because of the breeding of mosquitoes.

“The area is gradually developing and it is high time that proper roads are laid and connected with the interior parts. The authorities must take immediate action to repair the roads and clean up the area,” added Raja, a resident of Golden Nagar.

The residents urge the authorities to address the issues promptly, ensuring a safe, clean, and accessible living environment. However, when contacted, the ward councillor or zonal officials did not respond to comment on the issue.