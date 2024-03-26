Citizen Connect: Arumbakkam residents urge GCC to remove barricades

CHENNAI: Residents of Pillaiyar Koil Street at Arumbakkam urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to remove the barricades kept while constructing the stormwater drains (SWDs) before the onset of the northeast monsoon last year.

The public using the street have complained that the barricades have occupied most of the commuting space and is causing inconvenience.

“To prevent inundation during the monsoon seasons, the local body carried out stormwater drain construction in the street.

However, after the completion, they never bothered to remove the barricades placed on the street and also did not repair the ruptured street.

“The civic body has done shoddy work and there are no proper instructions given to the constructor,” said R Ganesh Babu, a resident of Pillaiyar Koil Street.

Since the barricades occupy most of the width of the street in the area, it has been difficult for motorists and residents to ride or walk on the road.

Residents say that the street has not been re-laid after the storm water drain construction work and the drain also was inefficient to handle inundation during rainfall.

“The local body dug up the road for the drain construction and even after it was completed the contractor failed to close the pit in front of the shop. It caused a threat for the customers which led to a drop in the business for the last three months. We are tired of raising complaints to the authorities concerned to close the pit, remove barricades, and re-lay the damaged street. All of it in vain,” said a shopkeeper in the area.

When contacted a senior official of Anna Nagar zone (Zone 8) ensured that the barricades would be removed in the street at the earliest.