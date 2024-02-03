Citizen Connect: After years of unlaid roads, poor milling hits Old Washermanpet

CHENNAI: Damaged and unrepaired roads are pretty common in Old Washermanpet, when compared with other parts of the city, making it a difficult task for commuters to reach locations in north Chennai.

A large number of roads are left with potholes and craters. Adding to the woes are improper milling of roads.

In old washermanpet, Ramanujam Koodam street, Arani Rangan street, Mayor Basudev street and Arumugam street are worse. The roads in the localities are either not properly milled or with potholes or found in battered condition.

“It’s been more than a week since the road was milled. Apart from delay in relaying the road, the contractor hasn’t also done the milling properly. Only the central portion of the road has been milled. For residents who had to live with damaged road for more than 6 years, its turning from bad to worse” said R Ramesh, a civic activist from the locality.

Due to the bad condition of roads there dust pollution is rising up, skidding leads to accidents and pedestrians especially school children suffer badly, lament residents. “During rains it is hell on roads as one never knows when vehicles would skid,” said a local resident. When contacted, the ward 48 councillor said that the milling will be done for the second time and in the side portions milling was not done so as to protect the storm water drains.