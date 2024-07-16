Citizen connect: Abandoned car turns into garbage dump near Theagaraya Metro Station

CHENNAI: The abandoned vehicle at Sir Theagaraya College Metro Station in Ramanujam Iyer Street at Old Washermanpet has turned itself into a huge garbage pile with locals preferring to dump waste around the vehicle.

Some residents of the locality have complained that even after lodging several complaints, the authorities concerned have not taken any action until now.

“The vehicle has been parked idle for several months on the footpath. Adding to the woes, some locals and people who pass by were dumping garbage every day, which keeps on accumulating,” a noted civic activist in the city Ramesh Ramadoss, who is also a resident of the area, said.

Stating that at present, the car is serving as a dumping yard, he said, “Despite having a Corporation office nearby and regular police patrol unit service on the road, the officials concerned have refrained from taking any measures to clear it.”

The civic activist also alleged that several eateries around the area also dump food waste on the footpath, which also attracts stray dogs.

He also complained that the garbage was dumped in the stormwater drains, which creates a big problem during the rainy season.

“As the stormwater drains were stuck, the rainwater flow is completely nil in that street,” he points out.

M Prabakar, who lives in the Washermanpet area, said that though the garbage is at times cleared by the Corporation workers, there are no proper garbage collection points and baskets especially where restaurants and hotels are located. “The officials have to plan to solve it,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official of the Chennai Corporation said that illegal car parked in Ramanujam Iyer Street, especially near the Metro Station compound, has to be taken care of by traffic police.

“However, it was not done till now to clear the car,” he said, seeking anonymity. However, the official took note and said action would be taken to clear the garbage immediately.