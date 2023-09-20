CISF seizes gold worth Rs 2.2 crore, airport employee among two arrested

CHENNAI: CISF personnel at Chennai airport detained a passenger and an airport contract worker for smuggling gold weighing about 4 kg worth Rs 2.2 crore on Tuesday. The gold and the two suspects were later handed over to the customs officials. As the Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai arrived at the Chennai airport, the CISF team on duty noticed an airport contract worker named Sanjay going inside the restroom and returning after a long time.

After coming out from the restroom, Sanjay attempted to go towards the exit gate and on suspicion, the officials conducted a personal search and found gold weighing about 4 kg in the form of paste inside his clothes. Sanjay told the officers that the gold was kept inside the washroom by Mohamed Nisthar, who had arrived from Dubai, and added that Nishtar was about to travel to Colombo as a transit passenger from Chennai airport. The customs officials seized the gold and arrested both suspects. Further investigation is on.