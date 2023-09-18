CISF officer files cheating complaint against junior

CHENNAI: An assistant sub-inspector with CISF detachment in Chennai has filed a complaint against his junior colleague of cheating him of several lakhs and fraudulently transferring the money to his wife’s bank account. Based on a complaint from the ASI, a police team from St Thomas mount police has travelled to Kashmir to secure the constable, police sources said.

The complainant, Gulbeer Singh (53), was staying at a CISF barracks at Alandur when the constable, Vinoth Kumar (28) used to borrow the former’s mobile phone in the pretext of talking to his wife. While borrowing the phone, Vinoth noted the pattern lock of the phone and when Gulbeer Singh went on night duty, he used to take the phone from the ASI’s barracks and using a bank’s app transferred money from Gulbeer’s bank account to his wife’s bank account. He had also withdrawn money from the ATM.

However, Gulbeer was not aware of Vinoth’s doings over the past few months before the latter got deployed to Kashmir. Recently, when Gulbeer’s family in Uttar Pradesh went to the bank to withdraw money, they were told that there was no money in the account after which Gulbeer enquired with the bank and said that there were transactions from Chennai after which it was found that Vinoth had fraudulently transferred more than Rs 4 lakh.

St Thomas Mount Police are investigating.