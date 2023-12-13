CISF constable shoots self to death in Ennore Port

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on security duty inside the Kamarajar Port in Ennore allegedly shot himself to death with his service weapon during the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as A Kumar (38). A native of Thirumangalam, Madurai.

Kumar has been with the CISF since 2009 and was posted at the CISF unit in Kamarajar port six months ago.

Police sources said that he reported for his duty around 9 pm on Tuesday night, which was to end by 6 am on Wednesday.

Around 4 am, one of his colleagues was on patrol, when he noticed Kumar sitting on the chair in his post with blood injuries on his head and alerted his senior officials.

Kumar was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Minjur Police have registered a case and moved the constable’s body to a government hospital for post mortem.

Kumar was survived by his wife and two children who stay in Madurai. Investigations are on to ascertain the reasons behind the constable taking his own life.