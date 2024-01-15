Circus staff beaten to death by auto drivers near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, working with a circus troupe, was allegedly beaten to death by two autorickshaw drivers near Poonamallee on January 9.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Azad. While Azad suffered injuries in the incident, he died on Saturday, after which the Avadi city police changes the charges to murder.

Investigations revealed that around 10 pm, Azad, along with two other workers of the circus troupe, were pasting advertisement posters on a wall near Vethalai Thottam junction at Senneerkuppam when two men arrived in an auto and began arguing with them.

The drivers had allegedly asked them to give posters to paste on the backside of their autos and demanded money for it. When they refused and said that they did not have posters to spare, the drivers verbally abused them.

When Azad tried to intervene, the drivers assaulted him, and pushed him down and fled the scene. His co-workers admitted him to a hospital, where he died 4 days later.

The Poonamallee police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the four auto-drivers who had assaulted Azad, which led to his death.