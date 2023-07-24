Chromepet bizman latest victim of 'Courier scam' loses Rs 18L

CHENNAI: A businessman from Chromepet has been a victim of a 'courier scam', who allegedly siphoned off Rs 18 lakh from him by posing as a customs official and claiming that a courier he sent contained narcotic substances.



'Courier scam' is prevalent these days wherein the scammers inform their target that a parcel in their name has been intercepted by the police or customs officials and they talk in official sounding language, and usurp money from an unsuspecting public.

The victim, Sridhar of Chromepet told police that the scammer convinced him that his identity proof might have been misused and connected the call to a 'police officer' who threatened to file a case against Sridhar.

The fake customs official asked Sridhar to transfer Rs 98,000 and claimed the amount would be refundable. Later, he asked him to transfer again as he didn't receive the funds.

Further, whenever the 'police officer' spoke to Sridhar, there was wireless noise in the background to create the illusion as if he was a real police officer.

Recently, a woman from Adyar was cheated using the same modus operandi, police said. Sridhar reached out to the cybercrime helpline-1930 and then filed a formal complaint on Sunday.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Earlier this year, former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu had issued a warning to the public to be careful of the courier company scam - a new kind of scam which is on the rise in the State.

In 2022, Tamil Nadu Police have received over 70 complaints.