Christmas Security arrangements: 8000 police deployed in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 8000 police personnel including senior police officers will be on duty from Sunday night till Christmas as part of Security arrangements made by the Greater Chennai Police.

Arrangements have been made to monitor 350 churches in Chennai police limits from Sunday night through Monday as large number of public are expected to gather for prayers, notably at the Mylapore Santhome Church, Besant Nagar Velankanni Church, Parrys Anthony's Church, Anna Salai St George (Cathedral), Church, Saidapet Chinnamalai Church, etc where public are expected to gather in large numbers.

Arrangements have been made to ensure safety awareness on public address system (PAS) to ensure that there is no crowding and patrol units will be monitoring the crowd to keep at bay the criminals, who use the crowds to indulge in theft.

A police team will also be monitoring movements through CCTV cameras and drone units. Women cops in civil clothes will be posted to prevent eve-teasing and barricades have been set up at important junctions and police will be alert about the possibility of chain snatchers and phone snatchers.

Police All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) will patrol the city beaches advising public from venturing into the sea.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will be conducting vehicle checks and have warned of action against those indulging in bike races, over-speeding, drunken driving and other traffic violations.

Arrangements have also been made to capture the registration numbers of vehicles involved in violations through ANPR and CCTV cameras installed at important junctions and send fines to vehicle owners with appropriate proof, an official release said.