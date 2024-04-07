Chitlapakkam residents demand LS candidates to attend their concerns, fulfil demands

CHENNAI: The Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee requested the candidates contesting from the Sriperumbudur Parliament constituency and demanded their expectations be fulfilled.

One major concern of the residents is the underground sewerage scheme." In the Chennai metropolitan area, a comprehensive underground sewerage scheme was proposed in 2006–07 for local bodies that included five municipalities, nineteen town panchayats, eight village panchayats, and one cantonment.

When the DPR for Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat was produced in 2008–09, it was projected to be worth Rs. 27.29 crore.

The Underground Sewerage Scheme for a few local bodies was abandoned in 2011–12 because the land needed to build a sewage treatment facility and pumping station was not transferred in a timely manner," said P. Viswanathan, convenor of the Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee.

Storm water drains are carrying sewage, and it is being let in to Chitlapakkam lake and Sembakkam lake, polluting the lake water and also the ground water table, he added. Include Tambaram Railway Station, surrounding railway areas, and Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) under the Tambaram underground sewerage scheme.

The members demand a daily supply of Chembarambakkam lake water to all houses and ensure rainwater flow through its channel from Kadapperi Pachaimalai Hills to Chitlapakkam lake, Sembakkam lake, and Nanmangalam lake.

The residents also demand safe and scientific disposal of garbage and better air quality.

"There must be early completion of the MRTS works between St. Thomas Mount and Velachery and the operation of trains. Escalator facilities in all railway stations between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu must be provided.

Utilise the railway lands for railway purposes, particularly the lands available in Tambaram Sanatorium and Tambaram.

Restore the withdrawn train fare concession to senior citizens. Chennai Metro Rail from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus to be extended earlier," said S Chandrasekaran, Secretary of Chitlampakkam Anna Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

A GST exemption to medical insurance up to Rs. 5 lakh must be given. More allocation of central government funds and grants to states, and also more funds to improve the financial position of local bodies.

The Tambaram-Velachery road between Selaiyur police station and Mahalaksmi Nagar must be widening, he added.