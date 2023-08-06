Child who underwent hand amputation post complications at ICH, dies

CHENNAI: The 1.5 year old kid Mohamed Makir, who underwent amputation of the hand last month at the Institute of Child Health post venous thrombosis, passed away on Sunday morning. The child was initially admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the blood supply to the hand was stopped due to thrombosis.

While the child's condition was said to have remained stable post surgery, he had other chronic health problems including cardiac issues. As per reports, the health condition of the child had not improved over the last one month and continued to deteriorate while he was admitted at the hospital. The hospital authorities have not said anything yet in this regard.

Earlier, the parents had complained of negligence in the treatment provided to the child at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and he was later moved to Institute of Child Health for amputation. Health minister had set up and enquiry committee that revealed that there was no negligence found in the treatment protocols. The parents of the child also appeared before the medical investigation committee.

The doctors had said that the child had multiple health problems including a hole in the heart and he was found to have a release of abnormal amount of cerebrospinal fluid inside the brain. A shunt was placed for the same after a surgery on May 2022. The child also had a cardiac arrest while performing the surgery at the Institute of Child Health but was successfully revived.









Later, the shunt had come off through anus last week and the family brought the child to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in June for further treatment. Ne was found to have compartment syndrome, because of which blood and oxygen flow was being disrupted and the circulation was not regular.