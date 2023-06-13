Child rape case: Painter gets 10-year jail term in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Pocso court in the city on Tuesday sentenced a painter to 10 years in prison for sexual assault on special children aged 10 years.

Hearing a plea filed by her parents, M Rajalakshmi, Sessions Judge for the exclusive trial of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 pronounced the judgment and fined Rs 10,000.

It was Senthil Kumar, a painter from Thiruvanmiyur who lured the 10-year-old special girl at Thiruvanmiyur beach and sexually assaulted her in 2016, who visited the temple along with her parents.

The child's parents found the child crying and complained to the Adyar All Women Police station.

The accused has now been given a 10-year jail term, along with Rs 10,000 fine.