Child born premature, unhappy mother throws him into well; arrested on murder charge

CHEENAI: Unhappy over her newborn being a premature child, a 22-year-old woman killed the one-month-old by dumping the child into a well near her house in Red Hills and enacted a 'child missing' drama on Sunday.

Sholavaram Police arrested the woman after sustained investigations revealed that she dumped the child in a fit of rage.

The accused was identified as R Sandhya. She got married to Ramesh, a painter about a year ago and the two of them were living at Vijayanallur village near Red Hills.

On Sunday, Ramesh went to attend a temple festival to his friends leaving his wife and one-month-old male child at home. Hours later, he was asked to come home by the neighbors.

His wife, Sandhya had went crying to the neighbours claiming that the baby was missing after which the neighbours alerted the police too.

Sholavaram Police reached the village for investigation and a team of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) who searched the area found the baby in a well near the house.

The child was moved to a hospital nearby where the child was declared as brought dead.

On investigation, Sandhya gave evasive replies after which police personnel's sustained investigations made her spill the beans.

According to a police officer, the couple had frequent quarrel because of the child's health complications and Sandhya, who was upset over this threw the child in the well.

The child's body was sent to a Government hospital for post mortem.

The woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.