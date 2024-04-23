Chief information officers take notes on cybercrime prevention from cops

CHENNAI: Creating cybercrime awareness to all and how the public should be cautious and protect themselves from cyber attackers, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cybercrime recently held a seminar on cyber safety tips to Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in Chennai. Over 140 CIOs and over 40 industry leaders participated in the seminar held on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of CIO Association of Chennai.

“With the number of internet users expected to increase manifold in the coming years, the number of cybercrimes are also expected to go up. Hence it’s our duty to be aware of cyber criminals and their dubious acts,” he said.

“The government is taking many initiatives to curb cybercrimes and ensure cyber security. There should be joint contributions from the public and the State government to formulate a safe and secure ecosystem in the digital world.”