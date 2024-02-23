Chief Election Commissioner holds consultation meeting in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has taken up the preparatory work for elections in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached Chennai during the late hours of Thursday and was accompanied by Election Commissioner Arun Goel, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioners Ajay Bhadu, Manoj Kumar sahoo, Principal Secretary Malay Malik and senior officers Narayanan and Anuj Chandak.

Meanwhile, the consultation meeting in Chennai has started today. Chief Election Commissioner would meet representatives of recognized political parties. More than 10 parties have participated which includes DMK, ADMK, Congress, BJP.

In this advisory meeting, the proposed date of election, polling station, code of conduct etc. will be discussed.

It would be followed by the meeting with Collectors and SPs. He would hold meeting with cheif election officers, state police nodal officers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday.

Later in the day, he would meet Chief Secretary and Director General Police.

(With inputs from Bureau)