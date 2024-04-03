Chided for coming late to work, two staffers wreck employer's car; arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested two youths who damaged the windshield of their employer's car after the latter chided them for reporting late to work consistently.

The arrested persons were identified as Sathyaraj (30) of Otteri and Vignesh (27) of Ayanavaram.

Both of them were arrested and were working as sales representatives at a pharmaceuticals wholesale firm in Ayanavaram.

Police investigations revealed that their employer, Vikas (40) had terminated the two of them from work about six months ago as they were irregular at work.

The two of them had then followed up with their employer and promised that they would be regular at work and rejoined the company about three weeks ago.

This time too, they were consistently late at work for which Vikas had chided them on Monday. Irate over this, the two of them got drunk and during the early hours of Tuesday broke the windshield of Vikas' car and fled.

Based on Vikas' complaint, Ayanavaram police arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.