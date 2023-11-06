Chess prodigy overcomes obstacles to achieve international success

CHENNAI: It began when Sharon Rachel Aby was left by herself in a classroom during PT time with nothing to do. Her mom, Elizabeth Mammen Aby, introduced her to chess to keep her engaged and happy. As Sharon’s interest in the game grew, her father Aby Mathew became her first coach, teaching her its fundamentals. Recently, Sharon, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA-Type 2), achieved significant success, securing 7th place in the individual category at the Paralympics Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Her father, Aby, tells DT Next, “Chess is not just a game or sport for her, it’s her passion.” Sharon was diagnosed with SMA-Type 2 at the age of 2, in May 2011, and faced the challenge of inaccessible treatments due to their high costs.

Sharon Rachel Aby

Sharon, now 14 years old, is a Grade 9 student at Spartan Exclusive School in Mogappair. Despite facing challenges like limited access to coaching centres and difficulty moving the chess pieces, she continued to develop her chess skills. It was Sunitha Jain who recognised her potential and began training her at home. “Sharon gradually transitioned to professional chess and started participating in tournaments in Chennai. Sunitha Jain’s support helped Sharon improve her game, despite the initial difficulties of moving chess pieces. She later played in tournaments with a helper to make her moves while she voiced out the notations,” adds Aby.



In May 2022, Sharon participated in the Championship for the physically disabled in Trichy and secured the First Prize in the women’s category. In December 2022, she won the 1st prize in the Nationals (women’s category) in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Sharon has competed with able-bodied children, achieving many victories and earning numerous prizes. Another pivotal moment in her professional career was when she learned about Jennitha Anto, the World Chess Champion for the Physically Disabled. “So far, Sharon has participated in approximately 30 offline tournaments, competing against able-bodied children, and has earned more than 25 prizes in total. In online tournaments, she has participated in more than 15 national and international events, securing prizes in almost all of them. Sharon is undoubtedly a highly talented chess player, but to excel in international tournaments, she needs advanced coaching and strategic training. With the assistance of a proficient coach, I believe my daughter can win international tournaments,” concludes Aby.