Chennai's power demand touched the pre-flood level

CHENNAI: In a sign of full-fledged power restoration, Chennai city's peak power demand touched 2641 MW on Thursday indicating the return of normalcy in terms of the power situation.

According to Tangedco sources, the city's power demand touched 2,570 MW on Friday evening and is likely to cross yesterday's peak during the night.

Sources said that the power supply has been restored to all parts of the city except for water-logged areas. The city's power demand has increased from 112 MW on Monday to 2,641 MW on Thursday with the restoration of power supply to the industries.

With the power restored across the city except for the water-logged areas, Tangedco considering shifting substations located in the low-lying areas such as Perumbakkam to avoid power outages in the future. The official said that with the substations remaining underwater, the restoration of the power supply to the houses and other consumers was delayed.

Tangedco has also installed RMUs in the city to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

"The moisture ingressed in RMUs causing power tripping. There is a plan to place the RMUs on a pedestal to prevent inundation of it. We are also planning to install thermal driers of high intensity to dry moisture ingressed in RMUs, " sources added.

Another difficulty faced by the Tangedco officials in the restoration of the power supply troubles in reaching the transmission towers in the water bodies.

"The towers located in the waterbodies like Kosasthaliyar and lakes are inaccessible during the monsoon times. The towers should be shifted to the bunds for faster restoration, " sources said.