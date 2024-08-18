Metro train services between Chennai Central and Airport resume after brief suspension

CHENNAI: Due to a technical glitch, direct metro train services along the Green Line between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central and Chennai International Airport stations had been temporarily suspended for 30 minutes.

The glitch was soon rectified and service was restored to normal, the CMRL informed on its X handle. "The technical glitch has been rectified. Metro Train services in Blue Line and Green Line have resumed normal operations (sic)," the CMRL stated, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

In an earlier tweet, it had announced a slight delay (2-5mins) in Metro train services in both the Green and Blue Lines.

However, during the suspension period, Metro train services from Wimco Nagar Depot to Airport and Central to St. Thomas Mount operated as scheduled.