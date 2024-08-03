Chennai’s iconic Anna flyover gets a golden jubilee makeover

CHENNAI: The Anna flyover, also called Gemini flyover, that was renovated at a cost of Rs 10.85 crore in connection with its golden jubilee, was declared open after the spruce-up work by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday.

Commissioned by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the flyover was built at a time when Chennai – or Tamil Nadu – did not know what the word meant, as there were none like it till then. In fact, so new was the concept that when it was opened in 1973, it was only the third in the whole country – and the longest at around 500 m.

Though officially named after DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, it continues to be popular among the people as Gemini flyover after the famous Gemini Studio that once stood nearby.

When it turned 50 last year, Chief Minister Stalin had announced that the flyover would be strengthened and beautified.

The cracks and other issues were rectified, it was given a fresh coat of paint and the flyover now sports vibrant and colourful lights that makes it standout especially at night.

As part of the work, a statue of Anna has also been erected beneath the flyover.

On Friday, Stalin inaugurated the renovated Anna flyover for public use. The event was attended by Minister EV Velu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Lok Sabha members Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Veeraswami, and others.