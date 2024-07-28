Chennai’s famed Marina beach moves one step closer to getting Blue Flag certification

CHENNAI: Marina Beach in Chennai and three other beaches across the State have gotten a step closer to being notified as Blue Flag-certified beaches, as the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has completed detailed project reports (DPR).

Replying to DMK’s Rajya Sabha member P Wilson’s question, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has submitted the DPRs for Marina beach in Chennai, Ariyaman beach in Ramanathapuram, Kameshwaram beach in Nagapattinam, and Silver Beach in Cuddalore.

"The Kovalam beach, Chengalpattu, was the pilot beach in Tamil Nadu for the Blue Flag certification programme and was implemented by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change with the support of the government of Tamil Nadu. It was certified as a Blue Beach in September 2021," he said.

Meanwhile, in its 2024 budget, the State government has announced that eight beaches would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore to obtain the certification. Other than the ones for which DPRs are ready, the remaining are Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi, Kodavilai in Tirunelveli, Kattumavadi in Pudukkottai, and Marakkanam in Villupuram.

Explaining the procedure, a State Environment Department official said there are 33 criteria to be complied with to obtain the certification from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international organisation.

"The DPRs for the four beaches have been prepared in a way to comply with all the criteria. The implementation of Blue Flag beaches will be carried out under the Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project and Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission with World Bank assistance," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) returned proposals sent by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to redevelop beach fronts from Injambakkam to Akkarai, Kasimedu beach and Tiruvottiyur beach. It also directed the planning authority to explore possibilities to obtain the Blue Flag certification.

Under the project, the CMDA proposed pedestrian walkways, landscapes, play areas (temporary), food courts, open-air theatres, open parking spaces, planter boxes and other amenities and attractions in all three beaches. As the project area falls under the CRZ-II zone, it requires central government clearance, which is only possible if the TNSCZMA recommends the clearance.